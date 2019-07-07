Reviewing Banner Corporation (BANR)’s and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s results

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.74 N/A 4.09 12.99 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 27 5.06 N/A 1.45 17.83

Demonstrates Banner Corporation and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Banner Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Banner Corporation and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.3% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Banner Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Banner Corporation and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 18.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banner Corporation and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 88.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation -1.68% -3.4% -10.54% -14% -7.73% -0.65% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida -6.32% -5.85% -11.08% -2.16% -11.56% -0.96%

For the past year Banner Corporation has stronger performance than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Summary

Banner Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.