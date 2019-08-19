Reviewing Banner Corporation (BANR)’s and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s results

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.54 N/A 4.09 14.49 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.75 N/A 3.17 11.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Banner Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Banner Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Banner Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Banner Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $37.25, while its potential upside is 10.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 70.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year Banner Corporation was less bullish than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Banner Corporation beats Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.