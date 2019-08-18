Reviewing Banner Corporation (BANR)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banner Corporation has 86.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.4% of Banner Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banner Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.90% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Banner Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation N/A 55 14.49 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Banner Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Banner Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banner Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Banner Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that Banner Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Banner Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Banner Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banner Corporation’s rivals beat Banner Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.