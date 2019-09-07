Reviewing Banner Corporation (BANR)’s and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s results

Both Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.49 N/A 4.09 14.49 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.56 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Citizens & Northern Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Banner Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Banner Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Banner Corporation and Citizens & Northern Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Citizens & Northern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is Banner Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banner Corporation and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 26.3% respectively. Banner Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Banner Corporation has 10.81% stronger performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats Citizens & Northern Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.