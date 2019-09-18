Reviewing Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG)’s and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)’s results

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 28 3.68 N/A 2.27 12.36 SB One Bancorp 23 3.62 N/A 1.70 13.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SB One Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bankwell Financial Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than SB One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. In other hand, SB One Bancorp has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares and 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.1%. Competitively, SB One Bancorp has 12.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12% SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while SB One Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats SB One Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.