Reviewing Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG)’s and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.51 N/A 2.27 12.36 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.78 N/A 2.18 15.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. Norwood Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bankwell Financial Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.1%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Norwood Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance while Norwood Financial Corp. has 4.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats Bankwell Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.