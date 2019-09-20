Reviewing Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG)’s and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)’s results

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 28 3.60 N/A 2.27 12.36 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 5.34 N/A 0.67 26.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. Melrose Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.18 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12% Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Melrose Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.