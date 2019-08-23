Reviewing BankUnited Inc. (BKU)’s and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s results

Both BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited Inc. 34 2.93 N/A 2.85 12.07 TowneBank 27 3.60 N/A 1.96 14.36

Demonstrates BankUnited Inc. and TowneBank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. TowneBank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BankUnited Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BankUnited Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of TowneBank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TowneBank’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BankUnited Inc. and TowneBank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, TowneBank’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 1.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.2% of TowneBank are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of BankUnited Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year BankUnited Inc. has weaker performance than TowneBank

Summary

TowneBank beats on 6 of the 10 factors BankUnited Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.