Reviewing BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)’s and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s results

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation 12 2.16 11.41M 1.14 11.78 First Capital Inc. 57 0.00 3.21M 3.01 18.87

Demonstrates BankFinancial Corporation and First Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Capital Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BankFinancial Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BankFinancial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Capital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BankFinancial Corporation and First Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 96,694,915.25% 10.3% 1.2% First Capital Inc. 5,648,425.13% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

BankFinancial Corporation has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Capital Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of BankFinancial Corporation shares and 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares. About 0.1% of BankFinancial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of First Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year BankFinancial Corporation had bearish trend while First Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats BankFinancial Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.