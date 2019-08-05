Reviewing Bank OZK (OZK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Bank OZK’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Bank OZK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bank OZK and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 0.00% 11.20% 1.90% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bank OZK and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK N/A 31 9.60 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Bank OZK has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bank OZK is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bank OZK and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.00 2.35

With consensus price target of $36, Bank OZK has a potential upside of 33.28%. The potential upside of the peers is -5.98%. With higher possible upside potential for Bank OZK’s peers, analysts think Bank OZK is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank OZK and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Bank OZK’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.81 shows that Bank OZK is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bank OZK’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank OZK does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Bank OZK’s rivals beat Bank OZK.