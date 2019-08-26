Reviewing Bank OZK (OZK)’s and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK 30 3.44 N/A 3.19 9.60 Cadence Bancorporation 19 3.28 N/A 1.95 8.77

Demonstrates Bank OZK and Cadence Bancorporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cadence Bancorporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank OZK. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Bank OZK’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 0.00% 11.2% 1.9% Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bank OZK and Cadence Bancorporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cadence Bancorporation has an average target price of $24.33, with potential upside of 61.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank OZK and Cadence Bancorporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 92.6%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Bank OZK’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Cadence Bancorporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95% Cadence Bancorporation 3% -17.28% -23.45% -10.5% -38.28% 2.15%

For the past year Bank OZK has stronger performance than Cadence Bancorporation

Summary

Bank OZK beats on 10 of the 10 factors Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.