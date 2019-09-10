Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ)’s and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.17 N/A 1.25 11.99 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.52 N/A 3.31 11.54

In table 1 we can see Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Synovus Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Synovus Financial Corp.’s potential upside is 10.66% and its average price target is $41.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% are Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.