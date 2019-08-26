Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ)’s and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s results

Both Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 1.25 11.99 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.30 N/A 2.18 15.86

Demonstrates Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Southside Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 54.2%. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Southside Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.