Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ)’s and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s results

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.11 N/A 1.25 11.99 South State Corporation 72 3.94 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and South State Corporation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. South State Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and South State Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders held 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, South State Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than South State Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.