Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ)’s and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s results

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 1.25 11.99 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.35 N/A 1.22 13.48

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shore Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta means Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Shore Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 66.8%. Insiders held 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Shore Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.