Reviewing Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)’s and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s results

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.41 N/A 1.25 15.32 First United Corporation 19 2.73 N/A 1.60 13.33

Table 1 highlights Bank of South Carolina Corporation and First United Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First United Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First United Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bank of South Carolina Corporation and First United Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.17 beta means Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, First United Corporation’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of South Carolina Corporation and First United Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 41.2% respectively. About 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of First United Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First United Corporation.