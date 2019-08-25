Reviewing Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)’s and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s results

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|19
|5.30
|N/A
|1.25
|15.32
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|4.47
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Citizens & Northern Corporation. Citizens & Northern Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is presently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0.00%
|15.4%
|1.6%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
Volatility & Risk
Bank of South Carolina Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Citizens & Northern Corporation has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 26.3% respectively. Insiders held 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. Competitively, 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|1.16%
|1.32%
|2.51%
|3.46%
|-8.48%
|5.27%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 5.27% stronger performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.