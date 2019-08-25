Reviewing Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)’s and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s results

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.30 N/A 1.25 15.32 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.47 N/A 1.84 13.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Citizens & Northern Corporation. Citizens & Northern Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is presently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of South Carolina Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Citizens & Northern Corporation has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 26.3% respectively. Insiders held 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. Competitively, 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 5.27% stronger performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance.