Reviewing Bank of Montreal (BMO)’s and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s results

Both Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 6.69 11.53 ICICI Bank Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.28 38.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bank of Montreal and ICICI Bank Limited. ICICI Bank Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of Montreal. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bank of Montreal’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bank of Montreal and ICICI Bank Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.1% 0.8% ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Montreal is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. In other hand, ICICI Bank Limited has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of Montreal and ICICI Bank Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 0 0 1.00 ICICI Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Montreal and ICICI Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Bank of Montreal’s shares. Competitively, ICICI Bank Limited has 62.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Montreal -1.43% -0.39% 4.3% 3.01% -2.37% 17.95% ICICI Bank Limited -0.93% -5.24% 12.42% 10.67% 16.47% 3.79%

For the past year Bank of Montreal has stronger performance than ICICI Bank Limited

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats ICICI Bank Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.