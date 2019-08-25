Reviewing Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)’s and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s results

Both Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.31 N/A 2.44 17.90 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.10 N/A 2.79 14.34

In table 1 we can see Bank of Marin Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Bank of Marin Bancorp is currently more expensive than First Interstate BancSystem Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 10.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Marin Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 73.8% respectively. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats First Interstate BancSystem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.