Reviewing Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)’s and Its Peers results

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has 77.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bank of Hawaii Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 47,576,408.79% 17.80% 1.30% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation 39.85M 84 15.59 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

With average price target of $82, Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a potential upside of 0.66%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.67%. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii Corporation does not pay a dividend.