Reviewing Bank of America Corporation (BAC)’s and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s results

As Money Center Banks businesses, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation 29 2.85 N/A 2.81 10.92 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.37 N/A 1.92 10.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of America Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of America Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bank of America Corporation and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.12% for Bank of America Corporation with average target price of $34.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Bank of America Corporation shares and 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Bank of America Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation 0.03% 4.28% 1.39% 5.54% -2.01% 24.51% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation was more bullish than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Bank of America Corporation beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.