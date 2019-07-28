Reviewing Bank of America Corporation (BAC)’s and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation 29 3.23 N/A 2.69 10.51 Sterling Bancorp 20 4.97 N/A 1.99 10.36

In table 1 we can see Bank of America Corporation and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sterling Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of America Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of America Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bank of America Corporation and Sterling Bancorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Sterling Bancorp 0.00% 10.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of America Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, Sterling Bancorp is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Bank of America Corporation and Sterling Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Bank of America Corporation’s upside potential is 13.49% at a $34.92 average target price. Sterling Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 14.05% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sterling Bancorp appears more favorable than Bank of America Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Bank of America Corporation shares and 0% of Sterling Bancorp shares. 0.1% are Bank of America Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Sterling Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation -5.07% -5.19% -1.43% -0.81% -9.09% 14.81% Sterling Bancorp -3.37% 1.58% 2.18% 11.76% -15.14% 24.89%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation has weaker performance than Sterling Bancorp

Summary

Bank of America Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Sterling Bancorp.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 13 offices in Westchester County, 8 in New York City, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, and 2 in Long Island, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.