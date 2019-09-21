Reviewing Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)’s and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s results

We are contrasting Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 74 7.69 N/A 0.65 115.33 Smartsheet Inc. 45 21.19 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bandwidth Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19%

Liquidity

Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Smartsheet Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bandwidth Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Bandwidth Inc. has a 10.56% upside potential and an average price target of $77.4. Meanwhile, Smartsheet Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 25.09%. The results provided earlier shows that Smartsheet Inc. appears more favorable than Bandwidth Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bandwidth Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.4% are Smartsheet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc. has weaker performance than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bandwidth Inc. beats Smartsheet Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.