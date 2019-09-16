Reviewing Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 74 7.63 N/A 0.65 115.33 Perion Network Ltd. 4 0.52 N/A 0.36 12.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Perion Network Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bandwidth Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Bandwidth Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bandwidth Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bandwidth Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Bandwidth Inc.’s upside potential is 13.40% at a $78.8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Bandwidth Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Bandwidth Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.