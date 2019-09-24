Reviewing Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ)’s and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s results

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.67 N/A 0.77 17.85 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.35 N/A 1.25 16.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. Malvern Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Malvern Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta indicates that Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares and 62.9% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. was less bullish than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.