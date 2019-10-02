Reviewing Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ)’s and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s results

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 16 0.00 5.65M 0.77 17.85 HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.45 N/A 1.33 21.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. HomeStreet Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than HomeStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 35,378,835.32% 6.4% 0.6% HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. HomeStreet Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 81.7%. 27.32% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. was less bullish than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.