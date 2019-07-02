Reviewing Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ)’s and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI)’s results

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.83 N/A 0.74 17.96 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.32 N/A 0.23 68.48

Table 1 demonstrates Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. is currently more affordable than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 0.5% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 10.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 1.79% -1% 0.34% -20.35% -19.35% 2.65% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.