Reviewing Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia S.A. 48 0.00 N/A 3.38 14.10 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bancolombia S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bancolombia S.A. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Bancolombia S.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Bancolombia S.A. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Bancolombia S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.87% for Bancolombia S.A. with average target price of $51.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bancolombia S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.5% and 2.6% respectively. 42.8% are Bancolombia S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancolombia S.A. -1.81% -9.24% 6.06% 17.69% -1% 25.01% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.09% -0.85% -2.09% -10.77% -18.23% 8.14%

For the past year Bancolombia S.A. was more bullish than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Bancolombia S.A. beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.