Reviewing Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia S.A. 50 0.00 N/A 3.84 12.99 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7 0.00 N/A 0.62 12.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Supervielle S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bancolombia S.A. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bancolombia S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 1.4% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 14.6% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Bancolombia S.A.’s upside potential is 7.39% at a $52.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 28.1%. About 42.8% of Bancolombia S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.09% are Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancolombia S.A. -3.39% -2.43% -0.5% 14.43% 5.66% 30.92% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29%

For the past year Bancolombia S.A. has 30.92% stronger performance while Grupo Supervielle S.A. has -11.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Bancolombia S.A. beats Grupo Supervielle S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.