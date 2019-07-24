Reviewing Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Banco Santander S.A. has 1.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 21.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Banco Santander S.A. has 21% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Banco Santander S.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Santander S.A.
|0.00%
|8.20%
|0.50%
|Industry Average
|16.52%
|8.99%
|0.75%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Banco Santander S.A. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Santander S.A.
|N/A
|5
|8.65
|Industry Average
|2.71B
|16.39B
|17.34
Banco Santander S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Banco Santander S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Santander S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.25
The competitors have a potential upside of 62.56%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander S.A. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Santander S.A.
|-2.98%
|-10.41%
|0.66%
|-6.56%
|-30.02%
|1.79%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.57%
|7.34%
|0.00%
|8.51%
For the past year Banco Santander S.A. has weaker performance than Banco Santander S.A.’s peers.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.11 shows that Banco Santander S.A. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander S.A.’s competitors are 16.10% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.
Dividends
Banco Santander S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Banco Santander S.A.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Banco Santander S.A.
