Reviewing Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banco Santander S.A. has 1.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 21.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Banco Santander S.A. has 21% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banco Santander S.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander S.A. 0.00% 8.20% 0.50% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Banco Santander S.A. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander S.A. N/A 5 8.65 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Banco Santander S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Banco Santander S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

The competitors have a potential upside of 62.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander S.A. -2.98% -10.41% 0.66% -6.56% -30.02% 1.79% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Banco Santander S.A. has weaker performance than Banco Santander S.A.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Banco Santander S.A. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander S.A.’s competitors are 16.10% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander S.A.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Banco Santander S.A.