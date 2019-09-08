Reviewing Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX)’s and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s results

Since Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 35 2.84 N/A 3.50 8.97

Table 1 demonstrates Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0.00% 21.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s potential upside is 37.09% and its consensus target price is $38.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.1% of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares and 76.4% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited -5.7% -7.56% -20.73% -12.55% -36.12% 0.26%

For the past year Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has stronger performance than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico on 8 of the 10 factors.