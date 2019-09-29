Reviewing Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX)’s and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s results

Both Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 6 1.89 663.75M 0.20 36.41 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 3 -0.49 58.98M 0.62 12.52

Table 1 highlights Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Grupo Supervielle S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 10,322,706,065.32% 0% 0% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1,821,326,004.39% 14.6% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is $2, which is potential -37.69% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Grupo Supervielle S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.1% and 28.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29%

For the past year Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has 15.26% stronger performance while Grupo Supervielle S.A. has -11.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico beats Grupo Supervielle S.A. on 9 of the 13 factors.