Reviewing Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)’s and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s results

We are comparing Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile 29 0.00 N/A 1.73 16.79 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.35 N/A 1.92 10.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Banco Santander-Chile and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Banco Santander-Chile’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 17.9% 1.5% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Banco Santander-Chile and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Banco Santander-Chile has an average target price of $32, and a 12.68% upside potential. Meanwhile, TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 21.52%. The data provided earlier shows that TriState Capital Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banco Santander-Chile and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.5% and 82.1% respectively. 0.04% are Banco Santander-Chile’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander-Chile -2.13% -3.37% 5.19% -9.32% -11.48% -3.04% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Banco Santander-Chile has -3.04% weaker performance while TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has 7.91% stronger performance.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.