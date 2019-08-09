Reviewing Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s results

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 12 0.00 N/A 0.99 11.41 Banco de Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.27 22.61

Demonstrates Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco de Chile earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Banco de Chile is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Banco de Chile.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco de Chile.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 15% 1.9% Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco de Chile’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco de Chile are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 2.2% respectively. About 0.03% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Banco de Chile has 87.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13% Banco de Chile 0.14% -1.88% -1.44% -8.62% -6.79% 0.49%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has stronger performance than Banco de Chile

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Banco de Chile beats Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.