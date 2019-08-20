Reviewing Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)’s and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. 55 0.00 N/A 6.94 9.98 Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.44 6.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Banco Macro S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Macro S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Banco Macro S.A. is presently more expensive than Mizuho Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banco Macro S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 5.9% Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Banco Macro S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Banco Macro S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.91% and an $58 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banco Macro S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 0.42%. Insiders owned roughly 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67% Mizuho Financial Group Inc. -3.07% -1.05% -9.27% -13.15% -20.45% -5.33%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A. has 56.67% stronger performance while Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has -5.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Banco Macro S.A. beats Mizuho Financial Group Inc.