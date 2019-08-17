Reviewing Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)’s and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s results

We are comparing Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. 55 0.00 N/A 6.94 9.98 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83

Demonstrates Banco Macro S.A. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Macro S.A. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Banco Macro S.A. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 5.9% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Macro S.A. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Banco Macro S.A. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.52% for Banco Macro S.A. with average target price of $58.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banco Macro S.A. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 0% respectively. About 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A. had bullish trend while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Banco Macro S.A. beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.