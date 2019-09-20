Reviewing Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX)’s and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 20 10.48 N/A 0.45 46.61 East West Bancorp Inc. 47 4.52 N/A 4.52 10.63

Table 1 demonstrates Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and East West Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. East West Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A is presently more expensive than East West Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% East West Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, East West Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and East West Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0 0 0 0.00 East West Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, East West Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 13.04% and its average target price is $51.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of East West Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A -2.19% 1.06% -1.36% 12.05% -12.67% 21.5% East West Bancorp Inc. -0.56% 1.35% -5.9% -7.67% -26.23% 10.29%

For the past year Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s stock price has bigger growth than East West Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors East West Bancorp Inc. beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.