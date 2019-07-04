Reviewing Banco de Chile (BCH)’s and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.29 22.00 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.80 7.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Banco de Chile and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Banco de Chile’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 8.5% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banco de Chile and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 2.8%. Insiders held 87.9% of Banco de Chile shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco de Chile -0.94% -4.76% -9.05% -1.26% -9.28% -0.59% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -1.56% -8.37% -1.56% -1.39% -30.1% 7.56%

For the past year Banco de Chile had bearish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on 8 of the 8 factors.