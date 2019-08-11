Reviewing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)’s and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s results

We are comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.80 6.40 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 38 0.00 N/A 5.66 6.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 0.7% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 2.9%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s share held by insiders are 7.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend while Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.