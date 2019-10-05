Reviewing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)’s and Its Competitors results

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 133,066,132,264.53% 10.40% 0.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6.64B 5 6.40 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.42

As a group, Foreign Regional Banks companies have a potential upside of 52.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.40% weaker performance while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s peers have 16.73% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s peers are 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors beat Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on 6 of the 5 factors.