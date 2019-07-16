Reviewing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)’s and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.80 7.09 HDFC Bank Limited 113 0.00 N/A 2.92 39.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited. HDFC Bank Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is presently more affordable than HDFC Bank Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 8.5% 0.6% HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. HDFC Bank Limited’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 18.5%. About 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -1.56% -8.37% -1.56% -1.39% -30.1% 7.56% HDFC Bank Limited -0.58% 0.66% 13.31% 24.81% 14.95% 10.91%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than HDFC Bank Limited.

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on 7 of the 8 factors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.