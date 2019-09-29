Reviewing BancFirst Corporation (BANF)’s and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)’s results

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation 55 1.99 18.10M 3.94 14.80 Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 21 0.00 13.89M 1.08 19.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BancFirst Corporation and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BancFirst Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BancFirst Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has BancFirst Corporation and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 32,993,073.28% 14.1% 1.6% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 65,923,113.43% 6.7% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BancFirst Corporation and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 19.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of BancFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.8% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 44.29% are BancFirst Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has 13.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation had bullish trend while Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors BancFirst Corporation beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.