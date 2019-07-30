Reviewing BancFirst Corporation (BANF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BancFirst Corporation has 40.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its competitors. 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.17% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BancFirst Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 12.90% 1.50% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BancFirst Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation N/A 55 14.34 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

BancFirst Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio BancFirst Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BancFirst Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.58

As a group, Regional – Southwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 113.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BancFirst Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -2.86% 0.02% -1.63% -5.08% -5.34% 10.12% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst Corporation has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BancFirst Corporation’s competitors are 3.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

BancFirst Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BancFirst Corporation’s peers beat BancFirst Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.