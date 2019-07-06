Reviewing Banc of California Inc. (BANC)’s and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 2.52 N/A 0.40 34.55 Preferred Bank 47 4.75 N/A 4.78 9.88

Table 1 demonstrates Banc of California Inc. and Preferred Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Banc of California Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Preferred Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banc of California Inc. and Preferred Bank’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2% Preferred Bank 0.00% 15% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. In other hand, Preferred Bank has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Banc of California Inc. and Preferred Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Preferred Bank 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 40.25% for Banc of California Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of Preferred Bank is $55, which is potential 14.89% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Banc of California Inc. appears more favorable than Preferred Bank, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Banc of California Inc. shares and 81.1% of Preferred Bank shares. 1.3% are Banc of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Preferred Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. -1.84% -5.12% -10.04% -17.57% -25.72% 4.36% Preferred Bank -4.2% 1.81% -4.86% -10.22% -23.95% 8.84%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. was less bullish than Preferred Bank.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Preferred Bank beats Banc of California Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.