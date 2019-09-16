Reviewing Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)’s and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems Inc. 4 14.26 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.44 N/A 1.43 6.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Ultralife Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Ultralife Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -13.4% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Risk & Volatility

Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ultralife Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ultralife Corporation is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ultralife Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares and 74.4% of Ultralife Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Ultralife Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ballard Power Systems Inc. -2.64% 0.5% 23.1% 17.39% 37.76% 69.46% Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33%

For the past year Ballard Power Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Ultralife Corporation

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats Ballard Power Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.