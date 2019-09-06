Reviewing Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)’s and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems Inc. 4 11.78 N/A -0.17 0.00 LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ballard Power Systems Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -13.4% LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. LightPath Technologies Inc. has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Its rival LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.1 respectively. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LightPath Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -17.22% and an $3.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ballard Power Systems Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 27%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ballard Power Systems Inc. -2.64% 0.5% 23.1% 17.39% 37.76% 69.46% LightPath Technologies Inc. -13.19% -24.47% -53.9% -56.97% -69.92% -52.35%

For the past year Ballard Power Systems Inc. has 69.46% stronger performance while LightPath Technologies Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors LightPath Technologies Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.