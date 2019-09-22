Reviewing Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 24 1.03 N/A 0.10 256.46 Cactus Inc. 33 3.64 N/A 0.81 36.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Baker Hughes a GE company and Cactus Inc. Cactus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Baker Hughes a GE company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Baker Hughes a GE company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Baker Hughes a GE company and Cactus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Cactus Inc. has 3.7 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cactus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Ratings

Baker Hughes a GE company and Cactus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Baker Hughes a GE company’s upside potential currently stands at 34.25% and an $31.67 average target price. Competitively Cactus Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 33.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Baker Hughes a GE company appears more favorable than Cactus Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baker Hughes a GE company and Cactus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 0%. Baker Hughes a GE company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Cactus Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company was more bullish than Cactus Inc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Baker Hughes a GE company.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.