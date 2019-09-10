Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.49 N/A 1.15 15.79 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.05 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is presently more affordable than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average target price and a 24.85% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.