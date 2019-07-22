Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.66
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.81
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.