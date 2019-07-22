Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 0.64 29.27 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.81 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.