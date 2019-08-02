Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.66
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
