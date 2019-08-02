Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.